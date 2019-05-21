Tripura TBSE 12th Science topper Nilanjan Deb aspires to become Computer Science engineer

Nilanjan Deb of Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan in Agartala has topped the results of science stream of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) this year. The 18-year-old feels engineering is his reckoning and has set his mind to become a computer science engineer. However, he does wish to shift his career midway and hopes to move on to administration sometime in his life.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, shortly after the results were announced by TBSE president Bhabatosh Saha this morning, Nilanjan said he wants to become a computer science engineer. Securing 485 marks in aggregate with letters of distinction in physics, chemistry, statistics and mathematics, Deb has surpassed his peers in the provisional top 10 list of science stream by a good margin.

“I had a fad to become an engineer since my childhood. I wish to take up computer science engineering and then move on to administration sometime in my life,” the topper said. Nilanjan’s score is exemplary for more reasons than one, the most important of them being his humble middle-class origin.

Nilanjan’s father Narayan Deb is a ration shop dealer at Amtali, 5 km from here, and is a middle-class man. He says his family shifted from their ancestral home at Amtali to Agartala couple of years back for better scopes of Nilanjan’s studies. “I am very happy at his result. We shifted home some years back from Amtali for his studies. I still go there for looking after the ration shop every day….just came back hearing his results”, a visibly elated father said.

His mother Joysree Roy is a housewife and says her son has studied hard for the last several years for this result.

Nilanjan had eight tutors coaching him throughout his senior secondary stage in different subjects. The family also has to provide for his younger brother who studies in the ninth standard and is preparing for his matriculates examination scheduled next year.

His marks also show a gulf of difference compared to marks difference between the latter rank holders.

TBSE provisional top 10 rank holders’ list of this years’ Higher Secondary (+2 stage) examination ranked Nilanjan as topper with 485 aggregate marks, much above Akash Majumder of Belonia Government English Medium H/S School in South Tripura, who is trailing with 472 marks.

Arnab Chowhan of Shishu Bihar H/S School in Agartala has ranked third in the list of toppers with a single mark less than the second position holder. Abir Debnath, who ranks fourth, again has only one mark less than the third and so is Shubham Banik, who has come fifth.

Sagar Paul of Umakanta Academy in Agartala has secured the sixth position with 467 marks, marginally above Supratima Dutta of the same school who scored 466 marks. Pallab Debnath of B.B. Institution who scored 464, Birat Debnath of Golden Valley H/S School, Rismita Dhar of Dharmanagar Government Girls H/S School and Krishnendu Saha of Udaipur English Medium H/S School, who jointly ranked ninth with 463 marks.

Punit Debnath of Chandrapur Government H/S School has ranked tenth in the provisional top 10 list of toppers with 462 marks.

All the toppers have got letters of distinction in their English papers apart from different science papers.

TBSE president Bhabatosh Saha told earlier this morning that 88.95 percent students of 3,358 students who appeared their higher secondary examinations under the state board this year, passed. The pass rate is 4 percent higher compared to last year’s H/S results.

Though the board executives could not specify any particular reasons for the good result, they said teachers in different schools taught students better this year, leading to development in pass rate.