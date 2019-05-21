Tripura TBSE 12th Science results: When and where to check

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of class 12 Uchha Madhyamik or class 12 science stream exam on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, TBSE secretary Pradip Sengupta said, “The results of Uchha Madhaymik or Class 12 science streams will be declared on May 21. We will hold a press conference at the board office in Agartala at 9:30 am. The results will be available on all the official and private websites after declaration.”

Once declared, the students can check the results on tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in. The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242.

The TBSE Higher Secondary (+2) exams began on March 1 this year and ended on March 30. Around 27,000 students appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations.

How to check results online

Step 1: Log on to the official websites tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Last year, the pass percentage for TBSE 12th result was 84.31%. The pass percentage in 2018 increased dratically from 2017 and 2016 when it was 77.31% and 75.11% respectively.

About TBSE

The Board is headed by the President of the Board, Tripura Board of Secondary Education is governed by a governing Body. It had introduced the Madhyamik Madrassa Education in 2009. It is one of the few Boards in the country that has introduced centralised evaluation system from its very inception.