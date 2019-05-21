Tripura TBSE 12th Science results 2019 declared: Pass percentage touches 88.95%, Pallab Debnath tops with 464 marks

TBSE 12th Science results 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the results of Uchha Madhyamik or class 12 science stream exam on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in.

This year, the pass percentage of the Class 12 Science touched at 88.95 per cent, up by 4 per cent from last year. Pallab Debnath from B. B. Institution has secured the first position with 464 marks. The topper got 95 in Physics, 95 in Chemistry, 99 in Mathematics, 90 in Biology.

Bharat Debnath from Golden Valley High School has shared the second position with 463 marks with Krishnendu Saha and Rismita Dhar.

How to check results online

Step 1: Log on to the official websites tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

How to check results via SMS

The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space>; their roll number and send it to number 54242.

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-2413946, 2410048, 2410049, 2410053, 2410173, 2410174, 2410176, 0381-2380566.

This year, a total of 3,787 students appeared in the Higher Secondary (HS) exams in the science stream that was held from March 1, 2019.

– With inputs from Debraj Deb, North East correspondent