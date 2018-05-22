Tripura TBSE 12th Science Result 2018: HS result declared, check scores at tbse.in

TBSE 12th Science Result 2018: A total of 3,544 candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, tbse.in and tripura.nic.in TBSE 12th Science Result 2018: A total of 3,544 candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, tbse.in and tripura.nic.in

TBSE 12th Science Result 2018: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of Class 12 Science examination today, on Tuesday May 22, 2018. A total of 3,544 candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, tbse.in and tripura.nic.in. The board declared the results in presence of the board president Mihir Kanti Deb at 9 am. The students can collect their marksheets today itself from their respective schools, the official mentioned. The official also mentioned that the board will declare the results of Class 10, other stream examinations before June 10.

This year, the board conducted the examination from March 8 to April 11 at various centres across the state of Tripura. The evaluation of papers started from April 24. The students can also check their results through the following websites, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, jagaranjosh.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, knowyourresults.com. The results is also available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 then space and then have to type the roll number and send it to number 54242.

Both the class 10 and 12 examinations were shifted from the scheduled date due to the oath taking ceremony of the new cabinet. The examinations of the Class 10 language papers, Bengali, Hindi and Mizo were shifted from March 9 to 10. The assembly elections also hit the Tripura Class 12 examination. The English exam on March 9 was rescheduled. Similarly, the examinations of Mathematics and Philosophy were postponed from March 12 to April 13.

About TBSE

The Board is headed by the President of the Board, Tripura Board of Secondary Education is governed by a governing Body. It had introduced the Madhyamik Madrassa Education in 2009. It is one of the few Boards in the country that has introduced centralised evaluation system from its very inception.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App