Tripura TBSE 12th HS results 2019 for science stream: Official confirms date and time

TBSE 12th HS science stream results 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of class 12 Uchha Madhyamik or class 12 science stream exam on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, TBSE secretary Pradip Sengupta said, “The results of Uchha Madhaymik or Class 12 science streams will be declared on May 21. We will hold a press conference at the board office in Agartala at 9:30 am. The results will be available on all the official and private websites after declaration.”

This year, a total of 3,787 students appeared in the Higher Secondary (HS) exams in the science stream. The exams started from March 1, mentioned Tripura board secretary.

Regarding the results of Madhyamik (class 10) examination, the secretary said, “The results of Class 10, Madhyamik examination will be declared in the first week of June. The results of class 12 for arts and commerce stream will be declared anytime between June 3 and 5, 2019.”

Once declared, the students can check the results on tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in. The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space>; their roll number and send it to number 54242.

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-2413946, 2410048, 2410049, 2410053, 2410173, 2410174, 2410176, 0381-2380566.

Last year, around 78.62 per cent students cleared the Higher Secondary examination, while only 59.59 per cent students passed the Madhyamik, Class 10 examinations. Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government later formed a fact-finding committee to examine the causes of the decline in the percentage of students who passed their Madhyamik examination conducted by Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).