Tripura Board TBSE Class 12th Result 2020: When and where to check marks

TBSE 12th Result 2020: The students can check their results at tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file TBSE 12th Result 2020: The students can check their results at tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

TBSE Tripura Board HS 12th Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the Uchhaya Madhyamik or class 12 results on Friday, July 31. The result will be announced at 9 am and by 9:45 am the result link will be active, board president, Bhabatosh Saha confirmed to indianexpress.com.

The exams were scheduled to be held in March, but it was postponed midway due to Covid-19 outbreak. The board had planned to conduct the pending exams in June, but with the country still fighting against the virus, the government decided otherwise.

As per reports, students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the exams that could be conducted. The maximum marks obtained by the candidate in the group — Science, Arts, Commerce. For example, if a student secures the best marks in Mathematics, he/she will be rewarded the same in the cancelled Statistics paper.

Websites to check results

Once declared, students can check their results at tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in.

The students need to click on the ‘result’ link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download the mark sheet and take a print out for further reference.

The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242.

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566.

The papers for which the exams were not conducted are — Sanskrit, Statistics, Economics, Psychology, Arabic and Music, Geography, Home Management and Home Nursing, Nutrition.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd