Tripura TBSE 12th HS results 2020 date and time updates

Tripura TBSE 12th HS results 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the results of higher secondary, Uchhaya Madhyamik class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce examinations on Friday, July 31. Bhabatosh Saha, President, TBSE told indianexpress.com that the results will be announced at 9 am tomorrow via press conference from the board office. “A total of 26,400 candidates who had applied to appear for science stream exams will get their results tomorrow. The result will be available at the website- tripuraresults.nic.in from 9:45 am,” he said.

The ongoing board exam in March was discontinued due to COVID-19 pandemic. Though the board decided to conduct the postponed exams in June but was later cancelled. The students will get marks on the subjects on the basis of evaluation policy followed by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

“The students will get marks on the cancelled papers on the basis of highest marks received by them in the group — Science, Arts, Commerce. A student who will get maximum marks in Mathematics will get the same marks in the canncelled Statistics paper,” the board president said. The papers on which exams were not conducted — Sanskrit, Statistics, Economics, Psychology, Arabic and Music, Geography, Home Management and Home Nursing, Nutrition.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- tripuraresults.nic.in and tripurainfo.com. The students need to click on the ‘result’ link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download the mark sheet and take a print out for further reference.

The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242.

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566.

In the class 10 result released, a total of 69.49 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. Dipayan Debnath from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan has topped the Madhyamik examination this year with 488 marks. Megha Sharma, Trishasree Dewan, Abhiraj Paul has secured the second position with 487 marks, and a total of four students bagged the third position with 483 marks. They are Aldrin Roy, Yashraj Das, Debadrita Pal, Medha Sharma.

Last year, a total of 79.05 per cent students cleared the examination in Arts stream successfully, while the pass percentage in Commerce touched 78.13 per cent.

