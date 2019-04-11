Tripura TBSE 12th HS results 2019 date and time

TBSE 12th results 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of class 12 Science examination on May 20, 2019. Board secretary Pradip Sengupta said that the results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik Arts, Commerce examinations will be declared a week after the Science results. “The Class 12 Arts, Commerce results will be declared in the first week of June, between June 3 to 5, 2019,” said Pradip Sengupta.

The results of Class 10, Madhyamik examination will be declared in the second week of June, the secretary mentioned. This year, around 27,000 students appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations that started on March 1, 2019. The board Madhyamik, Madrasa Fazil examination started from March 2, 2019.

Once declared, the students can check the results on tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in. The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242.

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566.

Last year, around 78.62 per cent students cleared the Higher Secondary examination, while only 59.59 per cent students passed the Madhyamik, Class 10 examinations.

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government later formed a fact-finding committee to examine the causes of the decline in the percentage of students who passed their Madhyamik examination conducted by Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).