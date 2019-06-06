Toggle Menu
Tripura TBSE 12th results 2019 declared; pass percentage in Arts touches 79.05%, 78.13% in Commerce

TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019: A total of 79.05 per cent students cleared the examination in Arts stream successfully, while the pass percentage in Commerce touched 78.13 per cent

TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019: The results of Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations are now available at the websites tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in. Representational Image 

TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of Class 12th Arts, Commerce stream examinations on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The results of Fazil Theology, Fazil Arts have also been declared.

The students can check the results through the websites tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results are also available at indiaresults.com.

A total of 79.05 per cent students cleared the examination in Arts stream successfully, while the pass percentage in Commerce touched 78.13 per cent.

 

The Class 12 Arts, Commerce results are available now at the websites

Earlier, the results of Class 12 Science stream examination was declared on May 21, 2019.

READ | How to check Tripura TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019

Tripura TBSE 12th Arts and Commerce results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176 and 0381-2380566.

The Tripura Board class 12 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 30, 2019 and over 25,000 students appeared for the same. In class 10, Madhyamik exams over 73,000 students had registered. The exams were conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2019 across 83 centers.

Last year 59.59 per cent students who sat for class 10 exams cleared the same. The pass percentage in class 12 (science) 88.95 per cent, up by 4 per cent from last year. The pass percentage for class 10 and class 12 results are also expected to go up. This year, a total of 3,787 students appeared in the Higher Secondary (HS) exams in the science stream.

