Tripura TBSE 10th Madhyamik Result 2018 Date and Time: Result to be declared today

TBSE 10th Madhyamik Result 2018: The result of Class 10 Board examination will be declared by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today, on June 12. All those students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — tripuraresults.nic.in, once released. The exams were conducted from March 6 to April 10 at around 51 centres across the country. In case if one is unable to open the above listed website due to heavy traffic, he/she can also check the same at other partner websites such as tripurainfo.com, tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, knowyourresults.com.

The results will also be available via SMS. The candidates have to type TBSE12 then space and then type the roll number and send it to 54242. This year, the assembly election of Tripura affected the board examination. The examinations of the Class 10 language papers, Bengali, Hindi and Mizo were shifted from March 9 to 10. In 2017, the Board declared the results on June 6 for 23,000 students who have appeared for the examinations.

TBSE 10th Madhyamik Result 2018: Date and Time

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release the Madhyamil result today on June 12. The result declaration time is 9:30 am.

Earlier, the board declared the results of class 12 Science examination on May 22 at 9 am. A total of 2803 students have cleared the examination successfully, which were conducted from March 8 to April 11 at various centres across the country.

