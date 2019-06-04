Tripura TBJEE results 2019: Toppers prefer research over engineering and medicine

TBJEE results 2019: As results of the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) poured in, most toppers in both PCM and PCB branches said that they prefer research going forward. The top three rankers said that they are interested in pursuing research in future instead of engineering.

A total of 5,449 candidates appeared in the state joint entrance tests this year, which included 2,093 candidates In PCM branch and 3,356 candidates for PCB. The examinations were held on April 24 and 25.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, PCM topper Shayandeep Bhaumik said though he topped the engineering entrance, he has no wish to become an engineer. “I don’t want to become an engineer. I wish to study basic science and move to research,” Bhaumik said. His father Nanigopal Bhaumik is a science teacher himself and says his son is prepared for admission at the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER). “He has worked hard. He wants to go into research. I am happy for my son”, the elated father said.

The two other PCM toppers Arpan Deb and Arnab Chauhan have no interest in engineering either. While Arpan wants to take up research on electrodynamics and to device affordable practical applications which are useful in daily lives, Arnab wants to study astrophysics.

On the other hand, PCB group topper Sagar Chakraborty and Banasree Debnath, who came third in the TBJEE PCB toppers’ list, want to become cardiac surgeons in the long term. Both said they want to come back to Tripura and work in the state, where people “die every other day due to a shortage of super speciality treatment.” However, Sagar and Banasree will have to wait as the state joint entrance exam results do not grant them access to medical colleges anymore. TBJEE PCB results are considered for entry into Agri B.Sc, Nursing, Para-Medical courses.

Similarly, Rohit Saha, who came second in the list of state joint entrance PCB toppers, has no wish to become a practising doctor. “I wish to study medicine but then move on to research and maybe teach in some medical college at some point of time,” he said. All the PCB toppers opined that engineering has failed to provide quality jobs to graduates, even those from top colleges of the country.