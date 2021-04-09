Tripura suspends offline teaching for classes 1, 2 amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government today suspended class 1 and 2 for an indefinite time period in the wake of rising number of Covid-19 cases. Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said, students of class 3 and 4 would attend their respective classes three days in a week in an alternative way. Normal classes would continue from fifth standard students in schools. Meanwhile, school hostels would remain open as well.

All kind of assembly, sports competition and cultural events were suspended. No changes were introduced in the schedule of pre-board, board and school final examinations as of now. All higher educational institutions including degree colleges, industrial training etc would remain open as well. However, their continued function would be subject to pandemic condition.

“We have decided to suspend classes of one and two in all government, government-aided and private schools for an indefinite period eyeing the rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Tripura. We are in better position in comparison to other states in the country, still we have taken the decision,” Nath told the reporters at state’s Civil Secretariat.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday. A day after, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma was tested positive with the virus.

The state government Wednesday ordered to close down the gymnasiums, recreation centres and creches in government buildings. Besides, mass government programmes in public halls, sports tournament were suspended.

The biometric attendance system in government offices were also suspended. The official meetings in government offices have been restricted to 20 people maximum with one metre gap between the chairs. The government also made wearing facemasks and use of hand sanitisers compulsory in all government offices and public places.