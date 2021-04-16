Tripura suspends classes in schools, colleges, varsities indefinitely from April 17 amid Covid surge

However, the ongoing examinations at schools, colleges and universities would remain unaffected. (Representational Image)

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Tripura government Friday announced that classes in schools, colleges and universities, as well as professional education colleges and institutes, will stay suspended from April 17 for an indefinite period.

However, the ongoing examinations at schools, colleges and universities would remain unaffected.

“All kinds of cultural events, sports or assembly in schools have been prohibited for the time being. Though offline classes have been suspended as part of precautionary measures, they could go online.

Only students from classes 9 to 12 can visit schools to discuss their queries or academic problems with their teachers,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media persons at the Civil Secretariat during a late evening press conference.

The government has further mandated fifty per cent attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff on working and examination days, as per requirement of their respective schools.

Referring to the forthcoming board examinations, Nathsaid there has been no change in the schedule of the Class 10 and 12 boards that are scheduled to begin on May 19 and 18 respectively, for the time being.

On the annual examinations for classes 3 to 8, which are to start on April 28, the minister said his government would take a call on the basis of the “situation”.

All schools, colleges and universities were closed from mid of March last year with the outbreak of Covid-19 and stayed shut for nearly nine months.

The state has 4,400 government and government aided schools, 22 degree colleges and three universities, one of which is private.

As per latest reports from the state’s Covid control room, as many as 325 infected people are currently under treatment across the state. Those afflicted include Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma.