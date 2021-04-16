Tripura suspends classes in schools, colleges and varsities indefinitely from April 17

The government has made fifty percent attendance of teaching and non-teaching staffs on the working and examination days . (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty, File)

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Tripura government Friday announced to suspend classes in schools, colleges and universities including professional education colleges and institutes from April 17 for an indefinite period. However, the ongoing examinations at schools, colleges and universities would remain unaffected.

“Any kind of cultural events, sports or assembly in schools has been prohibited for the time being. Though offline classes have been suspended as part of precaution, online classes have been encouraged. Only students from Class 9 to 12 can visit schools to discuss with teachers about their academic problems,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media at the Civil Secretariat in a late evening press conference today

The government has made 50 per cent attendance of teaching and non-teaching staffs on the working and examination days as per requirement of their respective schools.

Referring to coming board examinations, Nath told that there has been no change in the schedule of the Class 10 and 12 examinations that are supposed to begin on May 19 and 18 for the time being. Regarding annual examinations for Class 3 to 8 that would start from April 28, the minister said his government would decide based on “situation.”

All schools, colleges and universities were closed from mid of March last year with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic for nearly nine months.

The state has 4,400 government and government aided schools, 22 degree colleges and three universities including one private. As per latest reports of the state COVID control room, Tripura has got 325 people under treatment for COVID-19 affliction now. This includes Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma.