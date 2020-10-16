Tripura student body demands to reschedule ‘Bochor Bachao’ exam for students

A number of students were found unable to attend their Bochor Bachao examinations, at Bishalgarh, Khumulwng and other areas, where the strike was in force. Representational image/ file

Five days after Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) started its first-ever Bochor Bachao exam or year saver scheme, Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), a student body, has written to Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath demanding re-schedule of the test for students who failed to appear due to a 24-hour strike held by ruling ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) on Thursday. The Bochor Bachao exam is held for candidates who flunked their Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations.

“Many students could not appear in the exam. I will be disastrous if Bochor Bachao turns into Bochor Noshto”, TSF general secretary Sunil Debbarma said here this evening.

Formed in the 1990s, IPFT was floated with the objective of forming ‘Tipraland’ – a separate state for tribal communities of Tripura. The party underwent several splits with splinter groups emerging from it till it resurfaced in 2009 under its current supremo NC Debbarma. It forged alliance with BJP before Tripura’s 2018 assembly elections and formed a coalition government.

Since the party’s prime demand of separate statehood didn’t see much progress despite a series of dialogue and formation of a high power committee by MHA to study social, cultural, economic and linguistic problems faced by tribal communities of the state, the tribal party yesterday held a strike in ADC areas, which comprises 70 percent Tripura’s geographical territory.

A number of students were found unable to attend their Bochor Bachao examinations, at Bishalgarh, Khumulwng and other areas, where the strike was in force. Claiming it to be the state education board’s responsibility to set the issue right, TSF general secrerary Sunil Debbarma said in his letter to the education minister that the government and education board should bear the onus of rescheduling examination since it was disrupted by a strike called by a partner of the ruling alliance.

Debbarma informed with names and details of students who allegedly failed to write their exam apers due to the strike on Thursday and said, “…Many more students from ADC area also could not appear their examination (math) which was held on 15th October, 2020 due to the strike in ADC area. It was the responsibility for the TBSE to think of rescheduling of the examination as the strike was called by the present government alliance partner IPFT party”.

In a press conference here this evening, Sunil Debbarma said the ambitious Bochor Bachao (save year) scheme is appreciable but would turn disastrous if it is allowed to turn into ‘Bochor Noshto’ or waste year.

According to ‘Bochor Bachao’ scheme introduced by the state government from this year, students would be guaranteed entry into colleges or into the next class in case of board examinations even if they fail in two subjects, provided that they secure a minimum of 150 marks. They would have to clear a re-test within 75 days of results though to continue higher education.

The first year saver exam is being conducted for 6,013 students in the Madhyamik (matriculation) level and 3,301 students in the Higher Secondary level. The exams for Higher Secondary candidates, which started from October 12 is scheduled to continue till October 22 while candidates who flunked their Madhyamik exams would be able to sit in these year saver examinations from October 12 to October 16.

