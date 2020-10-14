Tripura starts first ever ‘Bochor Bachao’ exam amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The saver exams were started from October 12 for both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary level. Representational image/ file

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has started conducting its first ‘Bochor Bachao’ examinations in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. According to ‘Bochor Bachao’ (save year) scheme introduced by the state government from this year, students would be guaranteed entry into colleges or into the next class in case of board exams even if they fail in two subjects, provided that they secure a minimum of 150 marks. They would have to clear a re-test within 75 days of results to continue higher education.

The first year saver exam is being conducted for 6,013 students in the Madhyamik (matriculation) level and 3,301 students in the Higher Secondary level. The exams were started from October 12 and will continue till October 22 for the Higher Secondary level while candidates who flunked their Madhyamik exams are appearing in the saver exams from October 12 to 16, the education minister has informed.

Nearly, 93 per cent of class 10 appeared for their Bochor Bachao exams on the first day while 89 per cent of those in the higher secondary phase wrote their year saver exam papers. “These exams are being conducted, maintaining all COVID-19 safety protocols like social distancing, use of sanitisers etc”, the minister informed.

Board president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said the Bochor Bachao exams had to be conducted a bit late since these exams are connected with a review of answer scripts from the main exam. “Students, who failed in three subjects but has an aggregate of 150 marks, can be included under Bochor Bachao if he or she passes in one subject through the review process. Similarly, a student, who failed in one subject, can be excluded from the ambit of Bochor Bachao if the results are altered and come as passed,” he said.

In the Higher Secondary segment, 79.52 percent students, who appeared their exams from arts stream, have passed while 78.56 percent passed in the commerce stream and 89.85 percent from the science stream qualified. Earlier on July 3 this year, TBSE declared results of Madhyamik board exams with a 69.49 percent pass rate while 80.80 percent candidates passed their Higher Secondary examination results announced on July 31.

