Tripura starts educational news bulletins on state-run dedicated edu channel

Eight months after launching a dedicated educational channel, Tripura today started educational news streaming on the channel and said the initiative would benefit students, teachers, parents and educationists. The educational news bulletins would run for 10 minutes on Tuesday and Friday at 9 am and 7 pm respectively.

Inaugurating the news streaming on the channel today, Nath said the unique initiative was taken to disseminate news on education to everyone and said his government is attaching highest importance to education. He claimed dedicated educational news dissemination through government-run educational channel is the first ever initiative of its type across the country.

“Destiny of the country is shaped in its classrooms. True education alone can solve all problems of the world. There is no alternative. If we can give quality education to our next generation, our dream of Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura would be realized”, the minister said.

Earlier on May 17, 2021, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched Vande Tripura as a dedicated educational channel to offer lessons on school syllabus and cover the educational loss incurred in the previous 14 months of pandemic, when schools, colleges and other educational institutions were shut down to break the chain of transmission.

Speaking about his government’s plan to introduce innovative educational initiatives to boost students’ interest, the minister said 33 innovative reforms were introduced since his government came into power in 2018.

“As part of these innovative initiatives, we took an initiative to run a channel where eminent educationists would discuss curricular and co-curricular issues to students stranded at home due to pandemic. Eight months after launching Vande Tripura channel, we are now starting educational news dissemination through this channel for the interests of students, teachers, parents and people at large. As far as we know, this is the only government-run educational channel in the country”, he said.

Vande Tripura, which was originally conceptualized to run 24×7, is currently running 14 hours a day from 8 Am till 10 PM on all days including holidays. A panel of experienced teachers from different schools conduct classes on the channel. It runs live and recorded classes based of curriculum of classes 1-8 including classes on co-curricular activities like art, dance, music etc and airs talk shows and discussions on different aspects of education for spreading awareness among the stakeholders.

The channel airs classes to train aspiring students for the Tripura Science and Mathematics Talent Search Examination.