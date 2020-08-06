Tripura starts call centre to help school students beat depression amidst COVID pandemic

On the initiative, an official of the School Education Directorate informed that a dedicated person would be available on the call centre at 0381-2410053. Representational image/ Gettyimages.in On the initiative, an official of the School Education Directorate informed that a dedicated person would be available on the call centre at 0381-2410053. Representational image/ Gettyimages.in

In an effort to help students stuck at their homes to combat depression and get professional assistance regarding their lessons, the Tripura school education department has launched a call centre and said experts would be just a phone call away. Launching the call centre here, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said many parents and guardians are tensed about their children suffering from depression for not being able to go to school.

“We know many parents, guardians are worrying for their children who are depressed, since they are stuck at home, unable to attend schools. We have decided to start a call centre to help them in getting aid with their lessons and to get help in such cases of depression”, the minister said.

On the initiative, an official of the School Education Directorate informed that a dedicated person would be available on the call centre at 0381-2410053 to route calls to teachers and doctors, psychologists, educational counselors as per requirement of the caller. The state education department has arranged a panel of 24 doctors who would be available to take calls to answer any query on subjects taught at the schools while four doctors and few educational counselors, educationists would be available for advising children on depression, academic counseling etc.

“This effort is to help students stuck in their homes from spiraling into depression. We feel this is a right decision taken at the right time”, Nath said. Earlier this year, the state government started an innovative project ‘Ektu Khelo, Ektu Padho’ in the elementary education segment to make sure they didn’t lose interest in studies and were mentally upbeat. The scheme which works through text messaging aims at bringing out hidden talents from students.

Soon after COVID pandemic alert was sounded and lockdown imposed in March, the education department started playing recorded classroom lecture sessions in local cable TV channels. Soon after, interactive classes were started on Doordarshan with outreach to far-flung villages in hilly terrains of the state.

Lately, the education department has started online classes on social media and SMS based interactive classes for those who don’t have access to smartphones or Internet connectivity.

