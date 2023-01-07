Tripura launches Saharsh scheme to encourage social, emotional learning among schoolchildren

The Tripura government Saturday launched ‘Saharsh’, a special state-run education programme in schools, in an effort to encourage social and emotional learning.

The Saharsh initiative, which was found to be effective in social and economic development in research studies of Harvard and Columbia Universities, is being first contextualised with local realities of India and implemented in Tripura, officials said.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the 49th state-level science, mathematics and environment exhibition at the Umakanta Academy grounds in Agartala Saturday, Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the BJP government has been working to achieve the goal of a prosperous and self-reliant Tripura since it assumed office five years ago.

He said the school education department introduced 36 reforms in the last five years and the higher education department initiated 19 reforms – the highest across the country. The minister added that the Saharsh initiative would help children learn with happiness and contribute to empathetic development.

“An education institution’s aim should be to create knowledge and spread it to the last person. Educating the heart and mind is the biggest challenge. Our government is working in that direction,” Nath said.

As part of the new initiative, four lakh children in the state would be able to inculcate inquisitiveness, achieve mental equilibrium amid challenging times and face adverse situations, among others, said officials.

The Saharsh initiative was launched in August last year in 40 schools in the state on a pilot basis. After the successful implementation of the project, officials said it would now be introduced in all government and government-aided schools in the state from the second week of January.

Meanwhile, the state government has trained teachers in 204 schools for the Saharsh curriculum, while teachers in 200 more institutes are about to be trained soon.

Thirty assistant headmasters from different districts of Tripura were also selected for playing the role of Saharsh implementation ambassadors.

Education minister Nath Saturday also launched a special Saharsh teacher guideline handbook and said the entire module was available on the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) website.

While the state government has already introduced a host of innovative educational programmes like neighbourhood classes, online classes, social media lessons and so on during the Covid-19 pandemic apart from introducing the NCERT curriculum from classes I-XII, the new Saharsh project is expected to boost mindfulness, storytelling, and expressions of students.

“The whole world is competing today for knowledge. Our country is going to become vishwaguru led by PM Modi. Science is needed for that. Science is rational. We are dreaming… of making Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura,” the education minister said.

He added that “while Tripura was ranked among the 5th grade in Performance Grading Index during the tenure of the erstwhile Left Front government, the state now ranks among Grade 1 in the category.”

Nath said children wouldn’t be threatened or pressurised to study under Saharsh, rather they would be emotionally encouraged for social and emotional learning.

“Society has to be learnt and understood. One has to be emotional. One can’t turn away after seeing someone in distress. One has to have a social commitment. Our government is giving importance to these thoughts,” he said.

Forty teams from all eight districts of Tripura joined the science fair Saturday, out of which 10 teams would be selected for national science fairs.