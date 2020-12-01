Tripura rolls back decision to reopen schools, colleges due to COVID-19

Schools to remain shut till further orders. ( Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/ Representational)

Despite announcing the partial reopening of schools and colleges from December 1, Tripura has cancelled the move and in view of the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. In a notification issued on Monday, Tripura Higher Education Director Saju Waheed said the decision to reopen colleges and educational institutions and reintroduce physical attendance in them was cancelled in view of not receiving a ‘positive response’ from the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The decision would remain in effect till further orders issued from the department, the notification reads.

Speaking to indianexpress.com on the issue, an official from the state health department informed that the recent review of pandemic showed continuing signs of people being tested positive with the virus.

Read | Assam schools can begin regular classes from January 1

The latest report from the state COVID-19 control room informed that 369 people died from the pandemic till date out of 32,726 who tested positive for the virus. Out of them, 31,798 have, however, recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Tripura’s COVID positivity rate is estimated at 6.20 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.13 per cent, which is still one of the highest in the region.

Earlier this month, the education department announced after a status review of the pandemic situation that they would go ahead with a decision to reopen classes 10 and 12 for students in schools along with colleges in an effort to regularise academic activities halted since the onset of the pandemic.

Class-work was scheduled to resume maintaining a host of restrictions and guidelines mandated by the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Education.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Tripura this year, the state government has introduced a wide array of services for alternative educational services including online classes, recorded lecture sessions on local television channels, social media classes, SMS classes etc.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd