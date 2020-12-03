Tripura revises decision to reopen schools, colleges once again; class to restart from December 7

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has said that classwork for 10th and 12th standard in schools would resume along with college classes from December 7. Representational image/ file

In yet another revision of the academic calendar, the Tripura government has announced to reopen regular class-work in schools from December 7. The government first said in November that it would reopen schools from December 1, upheld the decision in the following review and cancelled it right before the reopening date.

In a video clip uploaded on his social media page, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has said that classwork for 10th and 12th standard in schools would resume along with college from December 7. The decision was taken after receiving feedback from the Health Department, the minister has informed.

The schools would resume classes 10 and 12 since their board examinations are drawing close next year. However, the classes would be held with a set of restrictions and guidelines including thermal scanning on arrival, social distancing, sanitisation and handwashing facilities. School students would need a written consent letter from their parents for admission in the resumed classes.

In colleges, the schedule of classes would be decided by respective principals and notified shortly in accordance with the education department guidelines.

Earlier on December 1, a notification issued by Tripura Higher Education Director Saju Waheed said the decision to reopen colleges and educational institutions and reintroduce physical attendance in them was cancelled in view of not receiving a ‘positive response’ from the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The decision would remain in effect till further orders issued from the Department, the notification informed. This is the fourth change in the decision of reopening schools since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in March this year.

Tripura has nearly 4,400 government and government-aided schools apart from 22 government degree colleges. Since the onset of the pandemic in Tripura this year, the state government has introduced a wide array of services for alternative educational services including online classes, recorded lecture sessions on local television channels, social media classes, SMS classes etc.

