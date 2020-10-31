Tripura revises board results, names seven more toppers post review

Over 5,000 candidates applied for bettering their grades this year from Madhyamik and Higher Secondary categories. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representational)

Three months after it announced Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination results for 2020, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has revised the results and added seven more toppers in the two merit lists put together.

Speaking to reporters, TBSE president Bhabatosh Saha said the revised results came through review and self-inspection. In the review process, over 5,000 candidates applied for bettering their grades this year from Madhyamik and Higher Secondary categories.

In board results announced in July this year, 24 students were listed in the Madhyamik merit list while 17 rank holders were listed in the science stream and 11 found a place from humanities.

While three new students found their place in the revised merit list in Madhyamik category, two students in each of the science and humanities disciplines found their ace in the merit list of Higher Secondary examination.

The revised Madhyamik merit list has placed Diptanu Saha from Udaipur English Medium Higher Secondary School in the fourth position with a total 482 marks, Arunima Pal from Belonia Vidyapith was placed ninth with 477 marks, and Soumik Saha from Belonia English Medium School came tenth with 476 marks.

The Higher Secondary revised results placed Pranab Debnath from Umakanta Academy, Agartala, and Archismita Deb from Dharmanagar Girls’ Higher Secondary School in joint tenth positions with 451 marks out of 500.

Similarly, Paromita Das and Santanu Roy secured eighth and tenth positions respectively from the humanities discipline with 461 and 459 marks respectively.

While the TBSE chief shared the revised grades, he didn’t inform the previous grades prior to the review process.

Tripura declared Madhyamik results with 69.49 percent pass rate this year out of 48,994 candidates who wrote their board papers.

The higher secondary results had 80.80 percent pass rate with 89.85 percent pass rate in the science stream and 79.52 percent pass rate in humanities.

