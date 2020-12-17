Tripura plans to conduct Madhyamik, Higher Secondary exams from May 10

“We have decided to start the pre-board exams from April 1 and end it within April 20. The results would be published within April 30”, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. Representational image/ file

Tripura is eyeing to conduct its Madhyamik and Higher Secondary school board examinations from May 10 depending on the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said here. Speaking to reporters after a governing body meeting of the state education board, the minister said regular classwork for class 10 and class 12 board examinations were started December 7 with a set of restrictions in line of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Health Ministry.

“Forms of candidates appearing for their board examinations next year would have to submit before the board between January 15-27. Classwork would continue in the schools till the commencement of pre-board exams,” the minister informed adding that the board exams would be now conducted in CBSE style; minimum pass marks would be fixed at 33 for each subject.

Dual question papers would be set for the examinations next year based on the course curriculum and syllabus, which was earlier reduced by 30 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing affect on classes. Schools were now instructed to complete practical classes between March 15-30 while all classes would end by March 30.

“We have decided to start the pre-board exams from April 1 and end it within April 20. The results would be published within April 30. These results would carry weightage in the final board results including weightage from assignments and internal test marks,” the minister said.

TBSE would be collecting tabulated details of marks secured by students in their pre-board exams, weekly tests and subject-related assignments with a weightage of 10 marks from pre-board results and 5 marks each from weekly tests and assignments.

According to the latest decision, the board exams would start on May 10 and end within June 9. The dates might be altered in view of the prevailing situation. However, they aren’t likely to be deferred, Education Minister Nath said. Answer scripts would be centrally evaluated at Agartala.

Candidates, who might have failed under the Bochor Bachao, would be allowed to appear in compartmental examination in the next year. Such candidates would also be allowed to be re-admitted in the same class in the next academic session.

According to ‘Bochor Bachao’ (save year) scheme introduced by the state government from this year, students would be guaranteed entry into colleges or into the next class in case of board examinations even if they fail in two subjects, provided that they secure a minimum of 150 marks. They would have to clear a re-test within 75 days of results though to continue higher education.

The minister has advised students to join their classes at schools properly for the next three months and clear their issues from teachers since lectures were affected due to the pandemic this year now. Experts from the department would be visiting different schools to monitor class-work from time to time, the minister said.

