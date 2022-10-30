scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Tripura NEET UG 2022: Round 1 seat allotment list to be released today; check details here

Tripura NEET UG 2022: The seat allotment result for round 1 will be announced will be announced today at dme.tripura.gov.in. The last date of admission for round 1 is November 4 till 5 pm.

dme.tripura.gov.in, Tripura, Tripura NEET UG, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Tripura NEET UG allotment list round 1, Tripura NEET UG allotment list round 1 released, Tripura NEET UG 2022 allotment list round 1, Tripura NEET UG 2022 allotment list round 1 releasedTripura NEET UG 2022: Students can lock their seats from November 1 to 4 (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

Tripura NEET UG 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura will today declare the allotment list for round 1 of state NEET UG 2022 counselling. Eligible candidates who applied for round 1 of counselling can check the results at the official website — dme.tripura.gov.in.

Read |NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC adds around 200 MBBS seats

The provisional allotment list for the same was published on October 29. Aspirants who accept the seats have to report to the DME office with all copies of their documents and four passport size photographs along with executed relevant bonds from October 31 to November 3.

Tripura NEET UG 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — dme.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Click on notifications on the homepage

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

Step 3: Click on the link reading ‘Final allotment list round 1 NEET UG’

Step 4: Check for your name and roll number against the names and roll numbers mentioned in the list

Step 5: Download the list for future reference

Students can lock their seats from November 1 to 4, following physical verification of all original documents of the candidates in respect to their eligibility, sub-category certification, etc.

The last date of admission for round 1 is November 4 till 5 pm. The candidates who have been allotted a seat outside Tripura have been instructed to report as early as possible within the schedule to get their nominations from the DME office and also get the certificate of fitness from Agartala Government Medical College (academic section).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 03:58:30 pm
Next Story

Lewis Hamilton urges Bubba Wallace to hold head high moving ahead

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement