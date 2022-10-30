Tripura NEET UG 2022: Round 1 seat allotment list to be released today; check details here

Tripura NEET UG 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura will today declare the allotment list for round 1 of state NEET UG 2022 counselling. Eligible candidates who applied for round 1 of counselling can check the results at the official website — dme.tripura.gov.in.

The provisional allotment list for the same was published on October 29. Aspirants who accept the seats have to report to the DME office with all copies of their documents and four passport size photographs along with executed relevant bonds from October 31 to November 3.

Tripura NEET UG 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — dme.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Click on notifications on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link reading ‘Final allotment list round 1 NEET UG’

Step 4: Check for your name and roll number against the names and roll numbers mentioned in the list

Step 5: Download the list for future reference

Students can lock their seats from November 1 to 4, following physical verification of all original documents of the candidates in respect to their eligibility, sub-category certification, etc.

The last date of admission for round 1 is November 4 till 5 pm. The candidates who have been allotted a seat outside Tripura have been instructed to report as early as possible within the schedule to get their nominations from the DME office and also get the certificate of fitness from Agartala Government Medical College (academic section).