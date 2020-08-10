Tripura mulls spoken English training in schools to equip students for higher studies, job interviews

As per the tentative guidelines, 80 percent students involved in this training would come from vernacular medium schools. Representational image/ file

In an effort to better equip students with spoken English ability for higher studies and placement interviews, Tripura school education department has decided to start a novel initiative to conduct ‘spoken English training project’ for students of class 11 in schools of West Tripura district on a pilot basis.

Speaking to reporters here, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said students of Tripura have both merit and interest in education but they often go on the backseat in higher education or during job placement interviews due to lack of their English speaking abilities. “There is a significance of spoken English in life today. So, we have decided to train them with spoken English apart besides regular course curriculum”, the minister said.

Once schools re-open in the state, the new project will involve 30 students in each class of spoken English coaching, five days a week for six months after regular class-work. While sources said educational institutes are likely to resume regular operation from September, there is no official order on the issue yet.

“This project was actually designed to commence from April and continue till September. However, COVID-19 pandemic posed a problem and we had to postpone it. Now, we shall conduct it after the schools reopen”, the minister informed.

The spoken English coaching would start as a pilot project in the west district. However, after six months, the government plans to introduce the model to the other seven districts as well. As per the tentative guidelines, 80 per cent students involved in this training would come from Bengali (vernacular) medium schools while 20 per cent would come from English medium schools.

Tripura currently has 4,398 government and government-aided schools apart from 343 private schools. Five lakh students study in these schools across the state including nearly 1.23 lakh admitted in the private schools.

