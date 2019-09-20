Tripura Madhyamik top 10 merit list sees major changes after re-evaluation

A revised result of the Madhyamik (matriculation) examination conducted by Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) this year has shown six more students in the top 10 merit list. Their revised results came after review and self-inspection of the initial report, board officials informed.

According to the new merit list, Arkajyoti Debnath of Belonia Government English Medium School has jointly shared the fifth rank with previous toppers. Similarly, Sayan Majumder and Sayantika Chakraborty have secured rank seven while and Maanjit Majumder of the same school also made it to the merit list (rank nine). While Debraj Roy of Kamalpur Government English Medium School has ranked eight in the revised results, Pratiti Majumder of Shishu Bihar Girls Higher Secondary School has bagged the 10th position.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha Friday said over 5,000 students applied for ‘review’ this year. Among them, 80 were apparently unhappy with the ‘review’ results and went on to apply for ‘self-assessment’.

“If an answer is correct, it is correct. There is always a minor difference in an evaluation outcome between teachers. But there should not be a major difference in marks. If a student scored 60 in a marksheet, it can’t suddenly jump to 70 or 75. We shall look into cases where there is a major difference in marks,” he stated.

The Board president also informed that out of six students whose results were enhanced, two got higher marks through review, and four had their grades raised after self-assessment.

A total of 44,747 candidates including 20,911 male and 23,836 female students appeared in the Madhyamik examinations this year across 76 exam centres. The matriculate exams started on March 2 and ended on March 28. The results were announced 71 days after completion of exams. As per preliminary Madhyamik results declared on June 8 this year, 64.60 per cent of all students, who appeared in the Madhyamik examinations passed, which is slightly higher than 59.59 per cent average pass rate from 2018.

Schools in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas, which are located in hilly terrains and inaccessible locations, have also fared well with 49.80 per cent pass rate compared to 39.14 per cent from the previous year. Nineteen students found their place in the top 10 merit list this year in initial results. Many of them held joint ranks.

The outcome of Madhyamik exams threw many in a dilemma with very poor results in 2018, especially in Mathematics. Students have secured comparatively better results this year as 69.90 percent candidates passed in their Maths paper compared to 60.10 percent last year. The review of results has not changed the subject-wise pass rate or average pass percentage by any sizeable number, TBSE noted.