TBSE Tripura Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 Date and Time

TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release the state Madhyamik new syllabus results at 9 am on Friday, July 3. The development was confirmed by state education minister Ratan Lal Nath. He also confirmed that the pending board exams for both classes 10 and 12 have been cancelled.

A total of 39,000 students appeared in two segments – old syllabus and new syllabus for their Madhyamik examinations this year, with exams starting from March 3. Students can check their results on the board’s official website – schooleducation.tripura.gov.in. The results can also be accessed at tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, and other websites.

The state recorded almost 65 per cent passing percentage in the Madhyamik examinations in 2019. Tathagata Datta from Udaipur English Medium HS School had then secured the first rank, after fetching 481 marks. The state also witnessed 53 schools secure 100 per cent passing percentage, while 34 schools recorded 100 per cent failure rate.

About Tripura Board of Secondary Education

Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning from January 1, 1976. The intervening period was spent in framing rules and regulations, curricula and syllabi, and such other guidelines that were being necessary for the smooth and active conduct of the business of the Board.

