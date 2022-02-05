Tripura to publish Term I results for Madhyamik, higher secondary exams in mid-Feb

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said Saturday that the evaluation of Term I answer scripts of Madhyamik (matriculation) and higher secondary examinations is almost over and the results would be published in mid-February. He added that preparations for the Term II examination are underway.

“The evaluation of Madhyamik answer scripts is complete but that of higher secondary is still pending for a few subjects. We hope it will be over in the next 2-3 days. We are processing our results within our board this year, with the help of an external agency. So we shall be able to publish the results within a week of completing the evaluation,” he told reporters in Agartala.

No marksheet would be provided for the Term I results since it’s not a standalone result, but is linked to the Term II examination results, Dr Saha said. Term I results would be announced online and a consolidated statement would be provided to each school for conveying the results to students.

The board chief explained that if Term II examinations, scheduled in April, aren’t conducted due to the prevailing pandemic conditions, the evaluation system would focus on the Term I results alone.

He said questions for the Term II examination are being prepared. “Term II question papers would be set in Term I pattern. It would include 10 multiple choice questions (MCQ), 20 very short answer type and 5 short answer type questions in every paper of 40 marks”.

Three sets of question papers would be maintained for both Madhyamik and higher secondary – odd, even and English medium candidates.

The students would be asked to submit Term II exam application forms from March 15. However, practical examinations for Term II are expected to be completed by mid-March.

The evaluation process for Term I answer scripts started on January 19 under strict Covid protocol at five venues for higher secondary papers and at ten venues for Madhyamik answer scripts. As many as 1,250 personnel, including head examiners and examiners, were engaged for the evaluation of higher secondary papers while 2,900 examiners and head examiners were engaged for matriculation-level answer scripts.

About 43,180 candidates from 1,026 schools enrolled for the Madhyamik board examinations this year, while around 28,902 candidates from 406 schools enrolled for the higher secondary examination this year, including madrassa students. However, the state government later allowed all interested candidates to appear for the board examinations this year, even if they had not enrolled for the same.