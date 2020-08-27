Tripura launches first ever diploma courses on GST, retail and sales management, Spanish to boost employment scopes

Each of these new courses will allow sixty students to take admission by August 31. Representational image/ file

Tripura’s lone state university Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University has announced a host of professional and foreign language courses in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic including the state’s first-ever diploma courses on Goods and Service Tax (GST.

In a statement issued to media persons, Assistant Controller of Examinations Rakesh Roy said the newly launched courses include four evening diploma courses on GST, retail and sales management, insurance risk management and Spanish language. Two Integrated Masters Degree (IMD) courses on commerce and chemistry are also being launched along with the one year diploma programmes in the university.

READ | Tripura may drop science, commerce streams in schools with low enrollment; starts survey

Describing the new courses as a novel, Dr Roy stated that these would open up new ways of employment for students. Students who have already qualified their Higher Secondary or its equivalent examinations with at least four subjects including English from any recognised education board or council would be eligible to seek admission in these new courses.

Each of these new courses will allow 60 students to take admission by August 31. The admission process for intake in these programmes have already commenced in the meantime. Courses fees for the one year evening diploma programmes in GST, retail and sales management, insurance risk management and Spanish language were set in self-financing mode and candidates would have to shell out Rs 23,000 per semester for these courses.

READ | Schools shut in pandemic, Tripura invites students to ‘neighbourhood classes’

Speaking to indianexpress.com, MBB University Vice-Chancellor Professor Satyadeo Podder said the new courses would be highly beneficial for candidates seeking entrepreneurial ventures. “Anyone having expertise in GST calculation would be of immense value to any industry at this moment. There is a huge workforce seeking jobs of Rs 10-20,000 a month elsewhere in India now. With this course, they would be able to earn this money with dignity from the comfort of their home state”, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor also said he is hopeful of starting new professional and vocational programmes if the move of starting these courses become successful.

A source in Tripura (Central) University informed this correspondent that no colleges under the central university are currently offering similar courses. A diploma in taxation and finance is being offered at the university since last two years but the programme hasn’t received much response uring application process this year in the midst of corona pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd