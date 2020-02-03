Tripura JEE TJEE 2020 notification out: From application process to exam pattern, all you need to know

Tripura TJEE applications will begin at tbjee.nic.in (Representational image) Tripura TJEE applications will begin at tbjee.nic.in (Representational image)

Tripura JEE TJEE 2020: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will begin the application process from February 4 and will conclude on February 24. Interested can apply at tbjee.nic.in. The exam will be held in four different subjects in two shifts. Physics will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at April 22, Chemistry on the same day from 2 pm to 4 pm. On April 23, mathematics will be held from 11 am to 1 om and Biology from 2 om to 4 pm.

Those appearing for group A or engineering, technological degree courses will have to appear for physics, chemistry and mathematics while those seeking admission in group B or veterinary, agricultural, fisheries, paramedical and other courses are group B will appear for physics, chemistry and biology. Candidates appearing for both are categories fall in group C and will appear for all four subjects.

Tripura JEE TJEE 2020: Exam pattern

Exam will be held in pen and paper mode. Candidates will have to fill in OMR sheets. Medium of exam will be English and Bengali. The syllabus for each subject is divided into 10 modules with each module carrying 10 marks. Each subject will be for 100 marks each. There will be 50 compulsory MCQs, consisting of five questions from each module for each subject. Each question will carry two marks.

The result of the exam will be declared in the first week of June. For those who clear the exam, counselling will be held in June and July 2020. Candidates will be granted seats in colleges based on merit and counselling.

Tripura JEE TJEE 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 550, for SC, ST category candidates the fee is Rs 450. For females (across categories) and BPL category candidates of all genders are applicable to pay Rs 350 as application fee.

