Tripura introduces workbooks for Classes 1 to 12 to help students prepare at home amidst pandemic

In an effort to help students get prepared for studies at home, the state government today unveiled workbooks prepared by the State Council of Educational Research (SCERT) for students from the first till twelfth standard. The books would be now distributed free of cost to students in all standards of schools.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a 5-day training programme of Key Resource Persons (KRPs) under Nistha 2.0 – the state’s ambitious training project for secondary school teachers and the inaugural session of workbooks prepared by SCERT, education minister Ratan Lal Nath said his government has decided to provide workbooks for students studying from Class 1 to 12 free of cost soon to make sure they could be well prepared at home.

“Generally, students buy guidebooks and notes from outside. Workbooks of total 85 subjects have been launched today. State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has decided to launch workbooks for Class 1 to 12 and accordingly, we have launched workbooks of total 85 subjects today. This is the first initiative of its type adopted across the country”, Nath told reporters here on Tuesday.

The minister also said the SCERT and school education department would start distributing these workbooks and all the students would get these books from the next academic session.

The workbook was learnt to be having several practice sets and exercises to develop meta-thinking faculty of students.

Earlier on January 29, Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath said, while announcing the state government’s decision to reopen all educational institutions from schools to universities, said closure of schools during COVID-19 pandemic was found to have caused serious learning losses and affected mental health of students.

He had said recent estimates found keeping schools closed for last two years meant students could not meet their friends, suffered from serious impediment in mental growth and had learning losses.

Tripura announced ‘Nutan Disha’ (New Direction) in 2019 to assess true educational status of students and best equip students studying from 3rd to 8th standard and minimise gap of learning loss. It involved an educational assessment on each student of the state in the primary and elementary level and found that 57% schools students in Class 3-8 could not read or solve basic arithmetic.

The government also introduced a set of innovative steps including recorded lessons televised through local television channels and the national telecaster, neighbourhood classes, SMS and social media based lessons among other things.

As part of the innovative initiatives, Tripura took an initiative to run a dedicated channel, where eminent educationists discuss curricular and co-curricular issues to students stranded at home during pandemic. Eight months after launching Vande Tripura channel, the government started educational news bulletins for students, teachers, parents and people for 10 minutes twice a week in January this year.