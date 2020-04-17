Tripura govt hopes to start answer script evaluation of Class 10, 12 exams during lockdown

The Madhyamik was completed only for students studying under new syllabus introduced last year. Representational image/ Express The Madhyamik was completed only for students studying under new syllabus introduced last year. Representational image/ Express

Tripura government is hoping to start answer script evaluation for Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)-conducted Madhyamik and higher secondary examinations amidst lockdown, even as all the papers of both exams were not completed. The decision was taken as part of a host of decisions adopted in a recent meeting.

Speaking to reporters here, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said a host of decisions were adopted to develop education in schools and colleges. As part of the decisions, the government has decided to cancel summer vacation from the academic calendar.

“No one knows how long the lockdown will continue. We have decided to cancel the summer vacations. Children have suffered enough loss due to coronavirus pandemic. We hope to resume classes right after lockdown is lifted,” the minister said. However, he added that even after classes resume, social distancing would remain a compulsory criteria for all students.

All schools and colleges of Tripura were closed down on March 17, long before nationwide lockdown was announced.

The Madhyamik was completed only for students studying under new syllabus introduced last year. Those who wrote their papers as continuing and external students with old syllabus still have few papers left. Similarly, Higher Secondary examinations are yet to be over as well.

“We are trying to bring answer scripts to Agartala from concerned custodians as soon as possible. We are hoping to start answer script evaluation from April 22”, Nath said.

TBSE will set up 15 evaluation centres at Agartala this year to evaluate these papers instead of 6-7 centres used in previous years. Social distancing would be mandatory criteria for teachers joining the evaluation process as well. Buses operated by the state-run Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC) would be pressed into action to help them in joining work from distant places.

The state government is also looking towards CBSE, ICSE and other education boards for their decisions on answer script evaluation. The government earlier announced to start online classes for school students through Doordarshan or other television channels from April 18.

Among other decisions for classroom regulations, the government is also considering to hold classes for alternate groups of students in every class to facilitate easier maintenance of social distancing in classrooms.

