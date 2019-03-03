Tripura: Govt to distribute laptops to school teachers to keep track of academic performance

Tripura government would distribute laptops to 800 school teachers to assess level of students’ development in different disciplines.

Advertising

Speaking to reporters here, education minister Ratan Lal Nath said the state cabinet has approved Rs 28 crores for ‘Notun Disha’ (new direction) – a new one-month project to provide proper training to teachers. 800 teachers would be selected for the training programme and selected NGOs, societies or educational institutions of the country would provide them training.

The training would be divided into two major segments which would include a set of training inside Tripura and a second set of training outside it, the minister informed.

Earlier in February, the state government held a ‘Baseline Survey’ to determine educational status of students between 3rd and 8th standard in different government schools of the state.

Advertising

“Different national surveys have shown that a section of students from 3rd till 8th standard can’t do simple addition, subtraction, division etc, neither can they read out from their textbooks. I am sure nobody is happy with this state of affairs of education…….Our government is committed to develop academic system in the state by changing this situation”, a public notification issued by Department of School Education said on February 23 this year.

“Notun Disha is aimed at making all students efficient and capable in all subjects from the 3rd to 8th standard….It is necessary to know the current educational status of students to fulfill this objective. An educational assessment will be held on each student from class 3-8 from February 25-28”, the notification added.

Speaking on the survey results, education minister Nath said that out of 3,20,936 students registered to be enrolled in Class III, IV, V, VI, VII and VII in different government schools, 3,16,611 lakh students joined the evaluation programme with 98.53 percent attendance.

“The survey report has revealed that 60 percent students, which amounts to 51,599, in the 5th standard, can’t read Bengali language textbook from the 2nd standard. 46 percent of the surveyed students can’t do subtraction and 81 percent students don’t know how to solve division problems. In the 8th standard, 36 percent students failed to read Bengali textbooks from 2nd standard. 800 students from the 8th standard couldn’t recognize ‘11’ in digits”, the education minister informed.

He said that his government would lay stress on teachers’ responsibility in the coming days and said laptop computers would be distributed among teachers after their training to maintain teachers’ learning materials for ready reference.

The Department for School Education would also devise a software which would enable to evaluate students in terms of their academic performance.

“This evaluation would be done every three months. A second evaluation would be conducted annually. This would ensure actual academic performance report from the classes”, Nath said.

Advertising

The educational minister also wished his best to students appearing their Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations under Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) this year. As per Board reports, 46,585 are appearing in Madhyamik exams and 27,200 students are appearing in the Higher Secondary examinations this year.