Tripura govt approves ayurveda, homeopathy colleges with 60 seats each; increases hostelers’ stipend to Rs 100/day

The Tripura Cabinet has approved the setting up of an ayurveda and a homeopathy medical college and hospital, a senior minister said on Friday.

The northeastern state currently has three medical colleges, including the Agartala Govt Medical College, which offers PG courses in different disciplines.

“The Council of Ministers on Thursday cleared proposals for setting up two new medical colleges — an ayurvedic medical college and hospital and a homeopathy medical college and hospital. They will start functioning from the coming academic session (2026-27)”, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said at a press conference on Friday.

He said the proposed ayurvedic medical college will initially function from Chandrapur in Gomati district until a full-fledged campus is ready at Tepania in the same district.