Tripura forms high level committee to decide reopening of schools, colleges

Tripura on Monday announced a high-level committee to examine the timing and modality of re-opening of all educational institutions including schools and colleges which are closed to avoid containment of COVID-19 since March.

“We have decided to form a 32-member committee involving persons from different fields apart from the education depàrtment. The main role of the committee is to examine the suitable timing for re-opening of all educational institutions and the required steps to be taken after that,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media this evening.

Nath would lead the committee with Social Education and Social Welfare minister Shantana Chakma, former Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty, vice-chancellor of state-run Maharaja Bir Bikram University Satyadeo Poddar, vice-chancellor in-charge of Tripura Central University MK Singh, vice-chairman of Higher Education Council Arunoday Saha, Child Protection chairperson Nilima Ghosh including higher officials of School Education, Social Education and Social Welfare department, health department, social activists, scribe, members of students’ councils.

Six parents including two from government schools and one from government-aided, private, Tripura Autonomous District Council area and Madrassa each would also be present as invited members in the committee, he said.

Nath also said that results of Class 1 and 2 students would be made available to them within June 25. Results for Class 3-8 would be announced on June 19 with Class 6-8 on June 20, Class 9 on June 18 and Class 11 on June 16.

Regarding pass percentage, he said that 92 per cent students from Class 3, 93 per cent from Class 4 and Class 6 each, 90 per cent Class 5 students have passed. Also, 94 per cent Class 7 students, 86 per cent of students from Class 8, 70 per cent from Class 9 and 96 per cent students from Class 11 have qualified in the final examinations.

“The students who have not qualified in Class 5, 8, 9 and 11, need to appear for re-examinations to be held within a month of declaration of their results,” he said.

