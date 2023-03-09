scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

In unprecedented move, Tripura edu board reopens registration a week before board exams

Tripura Board of Secondary Education chief Dr Bhabatosh Saha claimed the board faced pressure from the education department and "higher-ups" to review cases of students who missed earlier deadline.

TBSE president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha (right) and Board secretary Dr. Dulal Dey (left)
Listen to this article
In unprecedented move, Tripura edu board reopens registration a week before board exams
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A week before the Tripura Board of Secondary Education’s (TBSE) Madhyamik and Higher Secondary board examinations are set to commence, the state education board Thursday announced they would accept fresh applications for admit cards till Saturday afternoon, with the board chief claiming they faced pressure from the education department and “higher ups” to review cases of students who could not apply in time.

Speaking to reporters here this evening, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said that while the TBSE rules state that candidates who apply with a late fine can be allowed to write the exams, a special provision was made this year.

“In spite of our best efforts, a few students couldn’t submit their application in due time,” the TBSE chief said.

The Board could not specify the number of students who might avail of this opportunity.

Saha said the move was taken after several unregistered students approached board authorities requesting an exemption. The board chief also claimed that there was “some pressure” from the education department and “higher-ups” to review such cases. However, he did not elaborate on what kind of pressure the board was facing and from which “higher-ups”.

The TBSE said it would admit applications till Saturday 4 PM. Students need to be accompanied by their teacher and must be in possession of registration card and enrollment forms while submitting the application, it added.

The TBSE has already distributed 38,116 admit cards for Madhyamik candidates and 33,435 admit cards for Higher Secondary exam candidates.
The Higher Secondary board examinations are scheduled to commence on March 15 and the Madhyamik exams are slated to start on March 16.

Advertisement

TBSE secretary Dr. Dulal Dey said the unprecedented decision to reopen the application process a week before board exams was taken for “students’ benefit”.

Also Read
Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister, Australia-India education qualification recognition mechanism, Deakin University, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairs
In Gujarat, Australian PM says India degrees now valid Down Under
JEE Toppers' Tips Kushagra Shrivastava
JEE Toppers' Tips: Kushagra Shrivastava shares how he cracked JEE Advance...
Chhavi Gupta is CAT topper of 2017
From being a CAT topper to running a YouTube channel to help students, ho...
Vacant seats in BTech Textile at IIT Delhi increase over last five years
JEE Advanced: Vacant seats in BTech Textile at IIT Delhi see a rise in la...

The state education board had earlier cancelled written examinations in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic and held fresh examinations for students who wanted to improve their scores.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 21:41 IST
Next Story

Framed uniform policy for inspection, upkeep of bridges: Gujarat govt to HC on Morbi tragedy

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close