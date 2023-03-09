In unprecedented move, Tripura edu board reopens registration a week before board exams

A week before the Tripura Board of Secondary Education’s (TBSE) Madhyamik and Higher Secondary board examinations are set to commence, the state education board Thursday announced they would accept fresh applications for admit cards till Saturday afternoon, with the board chief claiming they faced pressure from the education department and “higher ups” to review cases of students who could not apply in time.

Speaking to reporters here this evening, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said that while the TBSE rules state that candidates who apply with a late fine can be allowed to write the exams, a special provision was made this year.

“In spite of our best efforts, a few students couldn’t submit their application in due time,” the TBSE chief said.

The Board could not specify the number of students who might avail of this opportunity.

Saha said the move was taken after several unregistered students approached board authorities requesting an exemption. The board chief also claimed that there was “some pressure” from the education department and “higher-ups” to review such cases. However, he did not elaborate on what kind of pressure the board was facing and from which “higher-ups”.

The TBSE said it would admit applications till Saturday 4 PM. Students need to be accompanied by their teacher and must be in possession of registration card and enrollment forms while submitting the application, it added.

The TBSE has already distributed 38,116 admit cards for Madhyamik candidates and 33,435 admit cards for Higher Secondary exam candidates.

The Higher Secondary board examinations are scheduled to commence on March 15 and the Madhyamik exams are slated to start on March 16.

Advertisement

TBSE secretary Dr. Dulal Dey said the unprecedented decision to reopen the application process a week before board exams was taken for “students’ benefit”.

The state education board had earlier cancelled written examinations in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic and held fresh examinations for students who wanted to improve their scores.