Tripura declares all-pass for school students from Class 1-9 and 11

Tripura has announced all-pass for students from the first till ninth standard and the 11th standard in government schools with immediate effect amidst lockdown. The decision was taken to facilitate academic activities of schools, as classes are being resumed online and through private television channels.

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said all students from class 1 till class 9 have been declared ‘pass’. Students of class 9 had examinations of three papers left – Sociology, Statistics and Music — when lockdown was imposed.

Students would not require to write their examinations for these papers; instead their grades would be given based on their score in half-yearly exams, the minister informed.

The government has directed all district education officers to have headmasters of respective schools upload mark-sheets of all students on the state education department app by April 25.

However, the minister has clarified that no such ‘all-pass’ facility would be granted for college students.

“We shall not take any such decision for college students. This is the prerogative of the university. We are taking the issue up with Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University shortly. They will take a call”, Nath said. MBB University is the only state university of Tripura.

Tripura has got 22 general government degree colleges apart from seven technical institutions like engineering colleges, etc – all under the Department of Higher Education.

While the education department has started online and TV channel-based classes for school students, all the colleges and technical institutions have started their classes through Google Class, Upgrade Portal, WhatsApp etc. Separate WhatsApp groups were created for students of different semesters and different subjects.

The minister said earlier this month that answer scripts of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations would be evaluated within lockdown, even as all exams of both categories were not completed before the restrictions were imposed. The evaluation process would commence from April 24 at 13 centres in Agartala, the minister said today.

