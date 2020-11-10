Tripura decides to reopen schools, colleges from December 1

The decision of reopening schools and colleges would still need to be ratified at a meeting scheduled on November 27, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. Representational image/ file

As Assam, Andhra Pradesh and other states reopen schools maintaining Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Ministry of Education, Tripura today announced to resume full-fledged classes in schools and colleges in a phased manner from December 1.

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath today said the decision was taken at a meeting held at the state secretariat yesterday. “We have decided to reopen class 10 and class 12 in schools and all government degree colleges, technical institutions from December 1. We shall monitor the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation and decide finally,” the minister said.

He added that classes would be held with written parental consent while school and college authorities were asked to maintain minimum rush. Vice-Chancellors of Tripura Central University and Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University were urged to stress on online practical classes. The decision of reopening schools and colleges would still need to be ratified at a meeting scheduled on November 27.

Education Director UK Chakma told indianexpress.com later this evening that the classes would be reopened with a host of tight guidelines to avoid any chance of risking the pandemic including mandatory thermal scanning of all students, teachers and other staff, sanitisation, compulsory use of masks, social distancing among others.

As per the latest reports, Tripura has 356 COVID-19 fatalities till now, a total of 31,543 corona patients identified till date, out of which 95.13 percent patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Earlier on October 5, Tripura reintroduced the open air classes, shortly after the state government announced to reopen schools from class 9-12 for students who voluntarily wanted to attend classes.

