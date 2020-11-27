Tripura decides to go ahead with reopening schools, colleges after reviewing COVID-19 situation

Tripura govt earlier decided to reopen schools, colleges from December 1 . Representational image/ file

After a status review of COVID-19 situation in Tripura, the state government has decided to go ahead with the decision to reopen classes 10 and 12 for students in schools along with colleges in an effort to regularise academic activities halted since the onset of the pandemic.

Class-work would resume maintaining a host of restrictions and guidelines mandated by the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Education. The decision was taken after recent reviews found Tripura has had zero fatalities on many days in the last few weeks and 11 deaths in the last 17 days.

Speaking to reporters here today, former Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) president and member of state Education Department high level committee professor Mihir Deb said the decision was taken keeping in view the COVID-19 situation since students are scheduled to appear in their matriculation and higher secondary examinations early next year.

“The latest review shows that though the pandemic situation is continuing, it is not that bad like before. We have decided to resume classes for Class 10 and Class 12 in schools and all government degree colleges, technical and professional institutions from December 1. If the situation doesn’t deteriorate any further after 15 days or so, we shall decide on reopening classes 9 and 11″, Professor Deb told reporters.

The classes would resume with a host of tight guidelines to avoid any chance of risking the pandemic including mandatory thermal scanning of all students, teachers and other staff, sanitisation, compulsory use of masks, social distancing among others. The honours and practical classes would resume in colleges from next month as per this decision.

The classes in both schools and colleges would be reopened amidst tight guidelines including sanitisation, thermal scanning of all students, teachers, compulsory use of face-masks, social distancing etc. As per the latest reports, Tripura has 367 COVID-19 fatalities till now, a total of 32,578 corona patients identified till date, out of which 96.69 per cent patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Earlier on October 5, Tripura reintroduced the open air classes, shortly after the state government announced to reopen schools from class 9-12 for students who voluntarily wanted to attend classes.

