Tripura claims improvement in school education, 88% students pass primary, 98% in elementary

Govt credits success to Notun Disha scheme (Representational) Govt credits success to Notun Disha scheme (Representational)

Two years after Tripura found 57 per cent of students studying in the elementary classes could not read words, sentences or do basic arithmetic, results have significantly developed in the state-based schools, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. He claimed the progress was achieved due to a compartmentalised priority education scheme his government introduced last year.

Speaking to reporters, the education minister on Saturday said the progress was sourced from the results of primary and secondary level examination for school students held this year.

“Results of the primary segment (class 3-5) show 88 per cent out of 1,50,168 students enrolled in this segment have passed along with 98 per cent students enrolled in the elementary segment. The figures are way better than the statistic in 2019 where 69 per cent students in the primary segment and 43 per cent in the elementary segment were found ineligible to study in the classes they were admitted in”, Nath said.

Read | Teacher creates COVID-19 nursery rhyme to create awareness among slum kids

He credited ‘Notun Disha’ (new development), a scheme introduced in January last year for developing baseline education of students and ensure quality education with the progress of higher academic performance in schools.

The scheme categorised students in different categories like ‘Sadhana’, ‘Prerana’ etc. based on their academic acumen and helped them pick lessons at their own pace.

“We held a series of teacher-parent meetings to understand the requirements of children. Teachers were especially trained for the job. We conducted examinations with centrally regulated questions for the first time in Tripura this year, well before lockdown came into force. The results have arrived and they are highly positive”, he said.

Read | CBSE schools to have art-integrated curriculum, mandatory projects on ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’

Tripura currently has 4,398 government and government-aided schools apart from 335 private schools. Nearly 5 lakh students study in these schools across the state. In an effort to assess the right educational status of students studying in different schools of the state, Tripura’s ruling BJP-IPFT announced ‘Notun Disha’ to equip students from class 3 to 8 shortly after they assumed office in 2018.

Tripura’s poor education scenario was revealed by a report of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) held in 2017 and the Annual Status Education Report (ASER) of Pratham Foundation, a private voluntary educational trust.

The NAS survey had found that among students enrolled in different classes till the elementary level, 62 per cent were not eligible to study mathematics in their respective classes. Similarly, 59 per cent were found ineligible to study science and 62 percent in social science papers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.