Tripura cancels board exams, results to be announced on July 31

After a series of reviews, Tripura today announced to cancel the state education board conducted Madhyamik (matriculation) and Higher Secondary examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Announcing the decision at the state secretariat this evening, education minister and cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said the decision was jointly taken by the Education Department and the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), considering the safety of students amidst pandemic.

“The Class 10 and 12 board examinations have been cancelled due to the COVID-19. Marks would be assigned to them based on the suggestions of an expert committee. The candidates would get their results on July 31”, Nath said.

However, the Board has kept provisions to conduct examinations after the ongoing pandemic scenario gets back to the conducive situation if any student isn’t happy with their allotted marks.

As many as 26,610 candidates and another 27,205 candidates were supposed to sit for Class 10 and 12 board examinations on May 19 and 18 this year.

The state government said four days back that while the possibilities of board exams being conducted are still being examined, they might be held on selected papers. It also said a final call would be taken based on the marking system agreed upon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).