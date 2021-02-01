Tripura Board to conduct Classes 10, 12 exams from May 10

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today decided to conduct classes 10 and 12 examinations from May 10 if the covid-19 situation is under control, informed TBSE president Bhabatosh Saha on Monday. “We have decided to conduct classes 10 and 12 board examinations from May 10 and it is expected to conclude on June 7. We expect that the examination routines would be published this week,” Saha said.

He added that there would be two sets of question papers with odd and even numbers for the examinees this year. Students with odd roll numbers would get the odd set of question papers and those who have an even roll number, would be given an even set of question papers. For the Madhyamik examinees, theory paper would be set with 80 marks while the rest 20 marks would be sourced from 5 marks each of weekly tests and internal projects or assignments and rest 10 marks would come from pre-board examinations.

The class 12 examinees would appear for theory examinations of 70 marks while the rest 30 marks would be included of 20 marks from actual experiments, 5 marks each from practical notebook and pre-board examinations. The pass mark for each subject would be 33 instead of 30 for the examinees who would appear for the new syllabus and for the old syllabus pattern, the pass mark would remain 30.

“From this year on, we are going to introduce a sixth elective subject for the class 10 students where they can choose a language or non-language subject. Though the marks of the sixth elective subject would not be counted, but the benefit is that if they fail in their main language paper and score pass marks in the sixth elective paper, they would pass the exam. Similar is the case when students take any non-language paper as their sixth subject,” the board chief said.