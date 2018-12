Tripura Board TBSE Madhyamik, Uchha Madhyamik exam dates announced, check datesheet

Tripura board has announced the dates for Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations and Uchha Madhyamik (Class 12) exams for the year 2019. The board will conduct the Madhyamik exams from March 2 to 19 and Uchha Madhyamik from March 1 to 30.

TBSE has also announced the dates for Madrasa exams. The Madrasa Fazil is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 30 and Madrasa Alim from March 2 to April 1.

The entire datesheet is available on the official website of the board — tbse.in. The candidates who will appear in the respective examinations can download it through the above mentioned official website.