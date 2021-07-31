Tripura Board TBSE Madhyamik results 2021 declared, pass percentage improves

The pass percentage among students from the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has risen by 18.11 per cent this year | Representational image

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today announced the results of Madhyamik (matriculation) candidates. There is 11.13 per cent increase in pass percentage (80.62) as against the previous year. The assessment was made based on a provisional formula as the examinations were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the results this afternoon at the TBSE headquarters, board president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said 80.62 per cent of the regular candidates who had registered themselves for the exams this year have passed.

“The average Madhyamik pass rate this year is 80.62 per cent. Pass rates among ST and SC candidates are 75.62 per cent and 80.81 per cent, respectively. As much as 76.64 per cent of students who registered for the Madhyamik exams from Tripura tribal council areas this year have passed,” Dr Saha said.

A total of 39,987 candidates had registered themselves in the regular mode for the Madhyamik examinations this year while 5,060 registered as continuing candidates, 1,341 were registered as compartmental candidates and 212 as external candidates from 1,066 schools across eight districts.

The board examinations scheduled in May were initially suspended on May 1 and later cancelled entirely on May 16 due to the pandemic. On June 21, an expert committee comprising statisticians, professors and school teachers was formed to formulate a method of awarding marks for this year’s board exams. All schools were asked to provide marks based on the grading formula devised by the board, and problems found in those marks were identified and later corrected.

The pass percentage in all categories has increased significantly from the previous year. While the total pass percentage is 11.13 per cent higher than last year, the rate among ST candidates is 20.68 per cent higher than last year and 7.46 per cent higher among SC candidates.

As per data provided by the TBSE, 426 schools have achieved 100 per cent pass and Gomati district in southern Tripura has achieved the highest pass percentage among all eight districts of the state.

The TBSE chief said any candidate dissatisfied with their results can apply for a separate examination free of cost. However, the exam would only be conducted after the pandemic situation returns to normalcy. Schools and candidates were also asked to reach out to the board in case of any discrepancy.

Prior to cancelling the exams, the state education board had conducted a survey among parents of the candidates to assess their perception of the need to hold physical examinations this year. As many as 46,768 people participated in the survey and 90.06 per cent of them spoke in favour of canceling the exams, Dr Saha informed. He said the board had to consider cancelling the exams since classes could not be held for more than three to four months during the 2020-21 academic year.

While the education department organised a series of innovative techniques to continue classes among school students like online classes, SMS and WhatsApp-based initiatives, neighbourhood classes etc, the board said the benefits may not have reached all students.