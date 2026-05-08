Tripura Board TBSE Madhyamik 10th, HS 12th Result 2026: List of websites to check marks

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Tripura Board TBSE Madhyamik, Higher Secondary Result 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Class 10 (Madhyamik Pariksha) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results today, on May 8, 2026. The students can access their results on the official board website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Additionally, students can also check their results on the IE Education portal.
Read | TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Result 2026: How to check
To download the results students need to visit tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Next, locate the tab that reads ‘Class 12/Higher Secondary Result 2026’ or ‘Class 10/Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2026’ to download the marksheet. Then, enter your login credentials after which the result will be displayed on the screen. Save the result for future references.
The Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams this year started with the English paper on February 25 and finished with the vocational subjects on March 30, 2026. Around 30,000 students were expected to appear for the Class 12 Board exams. TBSE held the Class 10 exams (Madhyamik Pariksha) from February 26, beginning with English, to March 24, 2026, ending with the vocational papers. This year around 38,000 candidates were supposed to take the Class 10 exams.
TBSE has the provision for self-inspection of answer-sheets and review of marks for those students who are not satisfied with their results. The process for the same will begin following the result declaration. In 2025, the applications for review of marks were open till May 8, while for self-inspection of answer sheets forms were accepted till May 25.
Last year, the Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced by the Board on April 30. Class 12 students achieved an overall pass percentage of 79.29 per cent. Class 10 students scored a pass rate of 86.53 per cent. Students who do not meet the minimum eligibility criteria to qualify the TBSE exams will be required to sit for the supplementary exams, that is, the Bochor Bachao exams. Last year, these exams were held in July. The date for the same will be announced following the release of results.