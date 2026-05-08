Tripura Board TBSE Madhyamik 10th, HS 12th Result 2026: List of websites to check marks

Tripura Board TBSE Madhyamik, Higher Secondary Result 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Class 10 (Madhyamik Pariksha) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results today, on May 8, 2026. The students can access their results on the official board website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Additionally, students can also check their results on the IE Education portal.

TBSE Class 10, Class 12 result at official website (Image: tbresults.tripura.gov.in) TBSE Class 10, Class 12 result at official website (Image: tbresults.tripura.gov.in)

Read | TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Result 2026: How to check

To download the results students need to visit tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Next, locate the tab that reads ‘Class 12/Higher Secondary Result 2026’ or ‘Class 10/Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2026’ to download the marksheet. Then, enter your login credentials after which the result will be displayed on the screen. Save the result for future references.