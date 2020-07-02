Tripura Board to announce Madhyamik 10th result tomorrow, websites to check

TBSE 10th Result 2020: Check result at tbse.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh TBSE 10th Result 2020: Check result at tbse.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release the state Madhyamik, class 10 result on July 3. The result will be announced from the board office at 9 am. Nearly 39,000 students appeared in the exams, which was conducted in two segments – old and new syllabus. The exams were held from March 3, however, it was disrupted midway due to coronavirus induced lockdown.

The government also cancelled the pending papers of both 10th and 12th exams. Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the decision was taken insight of the recent verdict of the Supreme Court over the issue of pending examinations of the central education boards.

For Class 10, pending examinations for Physical Science and Life Science were to be held on June 5 and June 6 respectively. The Class 12 students were supposed to sit for examinations of Sanskrit and Statistics on June 5, Economics on June 6, Psychology on June 8, Arabic and Music on June 9, Geography on June 10 and Home Management and Home Nursing and Nutrition on June 11.

TBSE Madhyamik 10th result: When and where to check result

Websites

Students can check their results on the board’s official website – schooleducation.tripura.gov.in. The results can also be accessed at tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, and other websites.

Via phone calls

The candidates can also dial the numbers given below to check their results. The numbers are 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176 and 0381-2380566.

The state recorded almost 65 per cent passing percentage in the Madhyamik examinations in 2019. Tathagata Datta from Udaipur English Medium HS School had then secured the first rank, after fetching 481 marks. The state also witnessed 53 schools secure 100 per cent passing percentage, while 34 schools recorded 100 per cent failure rate.

