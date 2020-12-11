Tripura board exams to be delayed till May

The board exams in Tripura may be deferred by a month or two due to the pandemic situation. Representational image/ file

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is mulling to defer its board examinations scheduled for March by a month or two due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and is closely following the central board to set its examination time table. It has also relaxed the schedule of online registration and enrollment beyond deadline to suit the pandemic-induced crisis in schools from far-flung areas.

TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha today told reporters here that online registration for the board examinations started on November 7 and were scheduled to end on December 7. Though the board hasn’t revised the schedule yet, it has asked schools to submit applications for online registration beyond the deadline.

“We have not officially announced any revised deadline yet. Only around 50 percent schools could complete their online registration process within deadline. So, we are asking rest of the schools to follow procedure and submit applications now. Since it is the first time, it will go on for some more time”, Dr. Saha said.

The online registration is for class 9 students, who would appear in their first board examinations next year while for those in the 11th standard, it is enrollment process. The enrollment process, which went offline till this year, would go online from December 21.

On next year’s board examination schedule, the TBSE chief said, “Our annual calendar places the board examinations in March. However, due to the pandemic, it is clear that the exams might be deferred till mid-April or May. We are trying to follow CBSE. Since they have not announced their dates, we are waiting.” The state education board has a governing body meeting scheduled on December 16. We are expecting to take the decision there, Dr Saha said.

According to the revised norms, Madhyamik exams would have two types of mathematics questions — basic and standard. While the standard paper is the usual mathematics paper and passing it essentially means a ticket to chance in pure science subjects in the higher secondary stage, passing the basic mathematics wouldn’t allow them to choose mathematics in the higher secondary stage, leaving them with options to choose bioscience, humanities or so.

However, such candidates can drop a year and appear in standard mathematics papers.

