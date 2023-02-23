Tripura Board Exams 2023: TBSE issues admit cards

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today began issuing admit cards for classes 10 and 12 from today. The hall tickets will be issued till February 24 and they have to be collected by the supervisor from the TBSE office.

TBSE will issue admit cards from 11 am to 4 pm.

The board exams for class 10 will begin from March 16 with English paper and conclude on April 18 with an optional subject. The class 12 exams will also commence on March 15 with English paper and end on April 19 with Vocational subject paper. All exams will begin at 12 pm, while most will conclude at 3:15 pm, some will conclude at different timings.

The Madrasa Alim exams for class 10 will commence and conclude on the same days as secondary exams, i.e., from March 16 to April 18. Madrasa Fazil (Arts) exam will be from March 15 to April 4.

A total of 43,503 candidates would appear for class 10 and Madrasa Alim and 38,034 would appear for higher secondary (class 12) exams. A total of 112 exam centres for class 12 and another 162 centres for class 10 have been set up this year, he said.