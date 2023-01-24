Tripura Board Exams 2023: TBSE announces exam dates, Class 12th from March 15, Class 10th from March 16

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
TBSE announces exam datesTripura Board Exams 2023: A total of 112 examination centres for Class 12 and another 162 centres for Class 10 have been set up this year (Express photo by Abhisek Saha/ Representative Image)
Tripura Board Exams 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Tuesday declared to conduct examinations of class 12 and class 10 on March 15 and 16 respectively.

As per board figures, 43,503 candidates would appear for class 10 and Madrassa Alim while 38,034 would sit for higher secondary (class 12) exams this year.

Also read |NBSE Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC exam time table released; here’s the schedule

Both the Class 10 and 12 exams would begin with English subject.

“The class 10 exams will continue till April 18 and class 12 exams will continue till April 19,” TBSE president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha told the mediapersons at TBSE office.

A total of 112 exam centres for class 12 and another 162 centres for class 10 have been set up this year, he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 21:09 IST
