Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: When and where to download marksheets?

TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 result today, on May 8, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of the board at tbresults.tripura.gov.in. To know more about the results of the TBSE Class 10 and Class 12, which consists of passing marks, pass percentage, topper’s name, and more, they can go through the IE Education website.

As per the official timetable by the Board, Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams began with the English paper on February 25 and ended with the vocational subjects on March 30, 2026. Around 30,000 students appeared for the Class 12 Board exams.

The Class 10 exams (Madhyamik Pariksha) were conducted from February 26, starting with English, to March 24, 2026, concluding with vocational papers. As many as 38,000 students took the Madhyamik Pariksha this year.

TBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results 2026: When and where to check?

The Tripura Board will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results together on May 8, 2026 at 12 noon.

The results will be available on the official board website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Students can visit the mentioned website and locate the tab that reads ‘Class 12/Higher Secondary Result 2026’ or ‘Class 10/Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2026’ to download their scorecards. They will be required to enter their login credentials after which the result will be displayed on the screen. Students can then save the result for future references.

Those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The process for the same will begin following the result declaration. Last year, the applications for review of marks were accepted till May 8, while for self-inspection of answer sheets they were accepted till May 25.

Students who do not meet the minimum eligibility criteria to pass the exams will be required to appear for the compartment exam, that is, the Bochor Bachao exams. Last year, these exams were conducted in July.

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In 2025, the Class 10 and Class 12 TBSE results were declared on April 30. Students of Class 12 recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.29 per cent. Class 10 students achieved a pass rate of 86.53 per cent. Comapred to 2025, there has been a slight delay in announcing the results this year.

In addition to the results, the board will also announce recounting, rechecking details (if any), district-wise results, details about Bochor Bachao exams, etc. Students are advised to only follow the official TBSE website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in to stay up to date with the latest news about the exams.